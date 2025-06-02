Previous
Dog rose by pamknowler
Dog rose

The hedges at the country park are full of these pretty dog roses.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler

Corinne C ace
So pretty under the sun
June 2nd, 2025  
