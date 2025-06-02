Sign up
Previous
151 / 365
Dog rose
The hedges at the country park are full of these pretty dog roses.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
1
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6089
photos
165
followers
114
following
41% complete
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
2nd June 2025 11:43am
Tags
hedges
,
country-park
,
dog-rose
Corinne C
ace
So pretty under the sun
June 2nd, 2025
