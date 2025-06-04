Previous
New coffee machine by pamknowler
153 / 365

New coffee machine

My old coffee machine was leaking water everywhere and had to go. My new machine is smaller but still makes a good cup of coffee. Cappuccino anyone? 🤪
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
But only one cup at a time, Pam. I've had so many expensive coffee makers and all of them can not reproduce the quality that you buy in a cafe!
June 4th, 2025  
Pam Knowler ace
@maggiemae I agree but even in cafes there can be a huge difference in quality. This machine keeps us going until we can get out to one of the few cafes that serves decent coffee!
June 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact