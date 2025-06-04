Sign up
Previous
153 / 365
New coffee machine
My old coffee machine was leaking water everywhere and had to go. My new machine is smaller but still makes a good cup of coffee. Cappuccino anyone? 🤪
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
2
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6091
photos
166
followers
114
following
41% complete
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
4th June 2025 9:58am
Tags
new
,
cappuccino
,
coffee-maker
,
great-coffee
Maggiemae
ace
But only one cup at a time, Pam. I've had so many expensive coffee makers and all of them can not reproduce the quality that you buy in a cafe!
June 4th, 2025
Pam Knowler
ace
@maggiemae
I agree but even in cafes there can be a huge difference in quality. This machine keeps us going until we can get out to one of the few cafes that serves decent coffee!
June 4th, 2025
