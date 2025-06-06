Sign up
Previous
155 / 365
Sunshine and showers
Very changeable weather at the moment. We managed to stay dry on our walk this morning.
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
6th June 2025 11:39am
Tags
weather
,
country-park
,
sywell
,
sunshine-showers
Kathy A
ace
Looks like a lovely place for a walk/run
June 6th, 2025
