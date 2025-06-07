Sign up
156 / 365
In memory of Finlay
This is a rose which a friend bought for me when I lost Finlay. So beautiful! Miss you my gorgeous boy! 🥰
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
garden
,
miss-you
,
in-memory
,
gorgeous-boy
,
finlay's-rose
Diana
ace
A beautiful rose and a memory.
June 7th, 2025
