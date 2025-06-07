Previous
In memory of Finlay by pamknowler
In memory of Finlay

This is a rose which a friend bought for me when I lost Finlay. So beautiful! Miss you my gorgeous boy! 🥰
Pam Knowler

Diana ace
A beautiful rose and a memory.
June 7th, 2025  
