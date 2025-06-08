Sign up
Previous
157 / 365
Flowers in the rain
My purple clematis is now in flower but sadly the flowers seem to be half the size they were when I bought this plant.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
1
1
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6095
photos
165
followers
114
following
43% complete
View this month »
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
5th June 2025 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
flowers
,
rain
,
garden
,
small
,
clematis
Casablanca 🇬🇧
At least they are still blooming and such a pretty rich colour too. My peony just disappeared and never came back up. I guess plants just do what they will!
June 8th, 2025
