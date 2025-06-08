Previous
Flowers in the rain by pamknowler
Flowers in the rain

My purple clematis is now in flower but sadly the flowers seem to be half the size they were when I bought this plant.
8th June 2025

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
Pam Knowler
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
At least they are still blooming and such a pretty rich colour too. My peony just disappeared and never came back up. I guess plants just do what they will!
June 8th, 2025  
