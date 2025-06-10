Previous
Photobombed by pamknowler
159 / 365

Photobombed

I was taking photos of the pretty blackberry flowers when this colourful insect landed in front of me. I looked him up and he is an Ordemera Nobilis. What a grand name for this beauty! A great photobomb!
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
43% complete

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
He is a lovely shape and sheeny colour
June 10th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
He’s a lovely colour
June 10th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my he’s beautiful!
June 10th, 2025  
judith deacon
How pretty and how kind of him to drop by!
June 10th, 2025  
