Common spotted orchid
Common spotted orchid

I have been waiting to see the wild orchids at the country park and was thrilled to see them starting to bloom. Such pretty flowers.
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
