Previous
162 / 365
St John’s Wort
This fabulous bush covered in these gorgeous flowers was in the doctors car park yesterday. I have always known it as hypericum but the look up says St John’s Wort.
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
doctors
,
hedge
,
car-park
,
hypericum
,
st-johns-wort
Babs
ace
Beautiful close up what a gorgeous flower
June 13th, 2025
