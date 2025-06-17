Sign up
166 / 365
Yukka
This gorgeous plant is in the front garden at Rhona’s. I couldn’t resist taking a photo of it.
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
2
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6104
photos
163
followers
112
following
45% complete
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
16th June 2025 10:05am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
garden
,
yukka
,
rhona’s
,
huge-plant
Diana
ace
Such amazing blooms!
June 17th, 2025
Jo
ace
Stunning capture
June 17th, 2025
