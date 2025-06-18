Sign up
Previous
167 / 365
Time for a walk mum!
George letting me know he wants to go for a walk. After his haircut on Monday I can see his eyes again! He still manages to look scruffy!
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
2
0
Pam Knowler
Tags
eyes
,
walk
,
haircut
,
george
,
still-scruffy
Joan Robillard
ace
Looking good
June 18th, 2025
Kazzy
ace
June 18th, 2025
