Time for a walk mum! by pamknowler
167 / 365

Time for a walk mum!

George letting me know he wants to go for a walk. After his haircut on Monday I can see his eyes again! He still manages to look scruffy!
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Joan Robillard ace
Looking good
June 18th, 2025  
Kazzy ace
🩵
June 18th, 2025  
