168 / 365
Petunias
Enjoying basking in the sunshine. So pleased I brought the basket of petunias under our covered decking out of last week’s rain.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6106
photos
163
followers
112
following
46% complete
sunshine
petunias
under-cover
out-of-rain
