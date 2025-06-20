Sign up
169 / 365
Umbrella
Finally managed to get my garden umbrella up! The very heavy stand was under the table on the decking but Barb and I managed to get it out - with difficulty! Phew! 😮💨 Who needs a strong man! 🤪🤪🤪
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
garden
,
patio
,
umbrella
,
heavy-stand
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Well done!
June 20th, 2025
