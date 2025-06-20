Previous
Umbrella by pamknowler
169 / 365

Umbrella

Finally managed to get my garden umbrella up! The very heavy stand was under the table on the decking but Barb and I managed to get it out - with difficulty! Phew! 😮‍💨 Who needs a strong man! 🤪🤪🤪
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Pam Knowler

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Well done!
June 20th, 2025  
