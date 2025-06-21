Previous
Red Valerian by pamknowler
Red Valerian

This plant grows like mad at the front of my house. Every year I try to thin it out but it always comes back with even more differences in colour variations.
Pam Knowler

I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
