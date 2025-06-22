Previous
Trio of roses by pamknowler
Trio of roses

These beautiful roses are in the hedge at the front of our house. The rose really belongs to my neighbours but luckily we often get the roses blooming on our side of the hedge.
22nd June 2025

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Corinne C
So pretty
June 22nd, 2025  
