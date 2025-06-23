Sign up
172 / 365
Geranium
The geranium has opened up and looks gorgeous against the colour of the petunias in the basket.
23rd June 2025
23rd Jun 25
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
172
Tags
garden
,
basket
,
geranium
,
petunias
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful !
June 23rd, 2025
Kathy A
So beautiful
June 23rd, 2025
