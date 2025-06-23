Previous
Geranium by pamknowler
172 / 365

Geranium

The geranium has opened up and looks gorgeous against the colour of the petunias in the basket.
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Pam Knowler

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
June 23rd, 2025  
Kathy A ace
So beautiful
June 23rd, 2025  
