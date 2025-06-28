Previous
Begonias and geraniums by pamknowler
177 / 365

Begonias and geraniums

Too hot for me today and also too hot for the geraniums on LHS of this shot. The flowers are shrivelling in the heat even though I watered last night and this morning. I have just put the hose out to run onto the roots of the hydrangeas.
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Pam Knowler

gloria jones ace
Nice photo
June 28th, 2025  
Diana ace
They look gorgeous together, lovely capture and colour.
June 28th, 2025  
