Previous
177 / 365
Begonias and geraniums
Too hot for me today and also too hot for the geraniums on LHS of this shot. The flowers are shrivelling in the heat even though I watered last night and this morning. I have just put the hose out to run onto the roots of the hydrangeas.
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
2
2
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6115
photos
163
followers
112
following
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
25th June 2025 10:16am
Privacy
Public
Tags
pot
,
hydrangeas
,
geraniums
,
begonias
,
garden-wall
,
too-hot
gloria jones
ace
Nice photo
June 28th, 2025
Diana
ace
They look gorgeous together, lovely capture and colour.
June 28th, 2025
