178 / 365
Leave me alone it’s too hot!
Poor George with his fur coat is struggling in this heat. I know how he feels!
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
0
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6117
photos
163
followers
112
following
49% complete
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
Views
0
365 Year 13
iPhone 14 Pro Max
15th June 2025 5:41pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
sleeping
,
george
,
too-hot
,
keeping-cool
