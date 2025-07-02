Sign up
181 / 365
Drinking the nectar
As I was sitting having my coffee in the garden this big bee came and started to feed on the nectar in the petunias. He took his time before moving on.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
coffee
,
bee
,
garden
,
basket
,
petunia
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! Pam, such a gorgeous close-up , so bright and full of detail ! fav
July 2nd, 2025
Diana
ace
Gorgeous close up and details.
July 2nd, 2025
Babs
ace
Super close up
July 2nd, 2025
