Drinking the nectar by pamknowler
181 / 365

Drinking the nectar

As I was sitting having my coffee in the garden this big bee came and started to feed on the nectar in the petunias. He took his time before moving on.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! Pam, such a gorgeous close-up , so bright and full of detail ! fav
July 2nd, 2025  
Diana ace
Gorgeous close up and details.
July 2nd, 2025  
Babs ace
Super close up
July 2nd, 2025  
