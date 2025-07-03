Previous
Furry back by pamknowler
182 / 365

Furry back

A close up of the Peacock butterfly showing how furry/fluffy he is along his back.
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
Super closeup
July 3rd, 2025  
