182 / 365
Furry back
A close up of the Peacock butterfly showing how furry/fluffy he is along his back.
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
365 Year 13
iPhone 14 Pro Max
1st July 2025 10:00am
garden
peacock-butterfly
furry-back
gloria jones
Super closeup
July 3rd, 2025
