Hover fly by pamknowler
Hover fly

Lots of hover flies around at the moment. This one kindly landed in front of me. I liked his shadow!
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
