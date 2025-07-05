Sign up
Previous
184 / 365
Hover fly
Lots of hover flies around at the moment. This one kindly landed in front of me. I liked his shadow!
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
4th July 2025 8:25am
Tags
leaves
,
garden
,
landed
,
hover-fly
