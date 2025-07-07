Previous
Hole in my roof by pamknowler
Hole in my roof

My neighbour knocked on my door last Friday and asked if I knew a tile had moved on my roof. It’s the lower roof - porch high. I hadn’t seen it and immediately tried to find a roofer using Check a Trade. I phoned the one that had the top marks in the reviews. Anyway after sending him photos he gave me a quote £350 - gulp!!! I agreed and this morning a man phoned and said could he come today. Of course I said yes. Anyway he arrived an hour later - went up his ladder and pulled the loose tile off. He said he would have to go and get a new tile plus sand and cement. He would be half an hour. That was and hour and half ago! I took this photo as I now have a hole in the roof. Just hoping he comes back and does the repair before it rains again. I hate builders! 🤪🤪🤪
Pam Knowler

Lou Ann ace
Oh my. It sounds like he’s lost his high ratings with you! Home ownership is not for the faint of heart or checkbook!
July 7th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
If they saw photos and gave a quote why on earth did they not have the right equipment when they arrived? I hope he came back and it’s all good now
July 7th, 2025  
Pam Knowler ace
@louannwarren @kjarn he is back now and he is cutting a tile- I will have to take mr car to the car wash as the dust is going all over my white car. I made him a coffee after saying I thought he had got lost! He looked surprised! 🤪
July 7th, 2025  
