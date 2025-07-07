Hole in my roof

My neighbour knocked on my door last Friday and asked if I knew a tile had moved on my roof. It’s the lower roof - porch high. I hadn’t seen it and immediately tried to find a roofer using Check a Trade. I phoned the one that had the top marks in the reviews. Anyway after sending him photos he gave me a quote £350 - gulp!!! I agreed and this morning a man phoned and said could he come today. Of course I said yes. Anyway he arrived an hour later - went up his ladder and pulled the loose tile off. He said he would have to go and get a new tile plus sand and cement. He would be half an hour. That was and hour and half ago! I took this photo as I now have a hole in the roof. Just hoping he comes back and does the repair before it rains again. I hate builders! 🤪🤪🤪