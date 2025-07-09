Previous
Man at work by pamknowler
Man at work

We came back from walking George yesterday and I saw one of the roofers sat on the ridge. Couldn’t resist taking a shot of him. The work was completed and I am pleased that today I have no workmen here at the house. It was all a bit traumatic but thankfully even though the work turned out to be more expensive than I originally expected it had to be done and hopefully I won’t have to look at my roof again for a long long time! Fingers crossed! 🤞🤞🤞
The never ending maintenance needed on owning your own home.
9th July 2025

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Beryl Lloyd ace
And you can breath again, after a stressful few days !
July 9th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
Now you know when exactly this work was done! So good to get a photo!
July 9th, 2025  
