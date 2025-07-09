Man at work

We came back from walking George yesterday and I saw one of the roofers sat on the ridge. Couldn’t resist taking a shot of him. The work was completed and I am pleased that today I have no workmen here at the house. It was all a bit traumatic but thankfully even though the work turned out to be more expensive than I originally expected it had to be done and hopefully I won’t have to look at my roof again for a long long time! Fingers crossed! 🤞🤞🤞

The never ending maintenance needed on owning your own home.