189 / 365
Smile
Here’s George giving you a little smile. He is keeping indoors today as it’s far too hot outside. Yes another heatwave on its way. Not good for me either as it is also very humid. I hate it when my glasses slide down my nose! 🤪
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
smiling
,
george
,
indoors
,
heatwave
,
too-hot
