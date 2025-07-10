Previous
Smile by pamknowler
Smile

Here’s George giving you a little smile. He is keeping indoors today as it’s far too hot outside. Yes another heatwave on its way. Not good for me either as it is also very humid. I hate it when my glasses slide down my nose! 🤪
Pam Knowler

