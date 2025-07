Hummingbird Hawk Moth

Not been out for few days as I haven’t felt very well. Ok this morning so we went to country park with George. There is a large area of wild flowers which is full of giant thistles. I spotted this large moth which is identified as a hummingbird hawk moth. Not a very clear shot as its wings were fluttering so quickly. I’ve never seen one of these before so was please to capture this shot.