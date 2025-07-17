Sign up
Concentration
The bees on the huge thistles were so engrossed in collecting the pollen that they completely ignored me.
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
16th July 2025 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
pollen
,
thistle
,
collecting
Diana
ace
Amazing close up.
July 17th, 2025
