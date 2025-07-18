Previous
Follow me mum! by pamknowler
192 / 365

Follow me mum!

Our walk this morning in the woods. It was much hotter than I anticipated and George was pleased we cut it short and got back to the car for a drink. Thunderstorms forecast for the weekend and hopefully a bit cooler.
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Aww lovely view point and George content as usual! Wondering if we get any rain tomorrow.....I need to drive to see Dad as he hasn't been well. Watching the skies! Hope you are feeling a bit better and the cooler temperatures arrive for you.
July 18th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
July 18th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet capture.
July 18th, 2025  
