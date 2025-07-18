Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
192 / 365
Follow me mum!
Our walk this morning in the woods. It was much hotter than I anticipated and George was pleased we cut it short and got back to the car for a drink. Thunderstorms forecast for the weekend and hopefully a bit cooler.
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6131
photos
163
followers
112
following
52% complete
View this month »
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
Latest from all albums
1669
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
18th July 2025 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
shadows
,
woods
,
george
,
country-park
,
too-hot
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Aww lovely view point and George content as usual! Wondering if we get any rain tomorrow.....I need to drive to see Dad as he hasn't been well. Watching the skies! Hope you are feeling a bit better and the cooler temperatures arrive for you.
July 18th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
July 18th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet capture.
July 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close