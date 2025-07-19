Previous
Shady spot by pamknowler
Shady spot

Another one from yesterday’s hot walk. Here George found a shady spot. He spouted someone walking down the path with a dog and we had to wait until they caught us up so that he could say hello!
19th July 2025

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
