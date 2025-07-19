Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
193 / 365
Shady spot
Another one from yesterday’s hot walk. Here George found a shady spot. He spouted someone walking down the path with a dog and we had to wait until they caught us up so that he could say hello!
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6132
photos
163
followers
112
following
52% complete
View this month »
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
18th July 2025 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
woods
,
waiting
,
george
,
shady
,
country-park
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close