Sand Tarts

I baked some Sand Tarts yesterday using Louise and Ken’s recipe. This is the third time I have baked these cookies and once again where they should have been individual cookies they merged into one big one. So not very pretty but they tasted amazing! Perfect when still quite warm and as they got colder they became really crispy. I’m not sure what the texture should be but they make a lovely crispy biscuit (UK style) perfect for dunking in your tea or coffee!