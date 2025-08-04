Previous
Hardy Fuchsia by pamknowler
Hardy Fuchsia

This beautiful fuchsia survived the winter and has come back this year just as gorgeous! The flowers always look like a ballet dancer’s tutu!
Pam Knowler

