Common Hawthorn by pamknowler
Common Hawthorn

So many berries on the Hawthorne bushes. Hawthorne is my grandmother’s maiden name and I always look out for the Hawthorne bushes especially in May when they are full of white blossom.
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
