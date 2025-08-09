Previous
Happy weekend! by pamknowler
206 / 365

Happy weekend!

George having a rest after eating his dinner. He wishes you all a happy weekend - be lazy like George! 🤪
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
56% complete

