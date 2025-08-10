Previous
Oh dear!!! by pamknowler
207 / 365

Oh dear!!!

I have done something to my left leg - sharp pain behind the knee and leg keeps giving way. Had to get out a walking stick to help me walk. My body seems to be falling apart at the moment!
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
Susan ace
Oh no, please be careful. I understand and have a walking stick in my car at all times. Please got easy…
August 10th, 2025  
