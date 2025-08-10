Sign up
207 / 365
Oh dear!!!
I have done something to my left leg - sharp pain behind the knee and leg keeps giving way. Had to get out a walking stick to help me walk. My body seems to be falling apart at the moment!
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6148
photos
163
followers
111
following
Views
10
Comments
1
1
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
10th August 2025 7:12pm
Tags
walking-stick
,
leg-giving-way
,
pain-behind-knee
Susan
ace
Oh no, please be careful. I understand and have a walking stick in my car at all times. Please got easy…
August 10th, 2025
