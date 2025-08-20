Previous
George by pamknowler
208 / 365

George

George has been to the Spa today for a haircut and more importantly a bath. He is now a white dog again.
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
56% complete

View this month »

