Previous
208 / 365
George
George has been to the Spa today for a haircut and more importantly a bath. He is now a white dog again.
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
0
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6149
photos
162
followers
111
following
56% complete
View this month »
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
20th August 2025 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bath
,
haircut
,
george
,
spa
,
westie
,
white-dog-again
