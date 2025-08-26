Morning walk

Yesterday’s walk at the country park. It was a Bank Holiday in the UK and the car park was heaving. They opened up the overflow parking on the field and even there it was difficult to find a place to park. Strangely as we walked around on the lower level at the reservoir there were not many people. I think they were all walking around the reservoir or in the children’s areas.

You can see here how the wild flowers have all gone to seed it’s looking like an early autumn!