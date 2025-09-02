Previous
Hydrangea by pamknowler
215 / 365

Hydrangea

This is the only other hydrangea which flowered in my garden and as you can see the flowers are going brown. The other hydrangeas in the garden have either not flowered at all or have completely died. Not a good year for my favourite shrub!
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Pam Knowler

