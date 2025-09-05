Previous
Bath time by pamknowler
218 / 365

Bath time

It wasn’t only George having fun in the puddles. This pigeon was having a lovely bath and was ignoring us walking towards him. George finally spotted the pigeon and very quickly frightened him away! It’s George’s puddle! 🤪
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
59% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

