Rolling by pamknowler
This mornings walk with George. He had a lovely time rolling on the dead grass! He loves doing this!
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
Diana ace
A great back scratcher ;-)
September 13th, 2025  
