Previous
222 / 365
Rolling
This mornings walk with George. He had a lovely time rolling on the dead grass! He loves doing this!
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
1
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6165
photos
162
followers
111
following
60% complete
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
217
218
219
1671
220
221
1672
222
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
13th September 2025 12:12pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
george
,
rolling
,
country-park
,
dead-grass
Diana
ace
A great back scratcher ;-)
September 13th, 2025
