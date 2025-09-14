Sign up
223 / 365
Nap time
It’s raining out and George is having a nap. Very cosy.
14th September 2025
14th Sep 25
3
0
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6166
photos
162
followers
111
following
61% complete
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
218
219
1671
220
221
1672
222
223
5
3
365 Year 13
iPhone 14 Pro Max
14th September 2025 3:46pm
raining
,
nap
,
george
,
resting
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Good plan, George!
September 14th, 2025
Joan Robillard
They are so sweet when sleeping
September 14th, 2025
Diana
He looks so cushy and comfy!
September 14th, 2025
