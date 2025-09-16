Sign up
224 / 365
Ooh another dog!!!
George has to wait for the other dog to catch up! He just wants to say hello. Most dogs just ignore him. Poor George!
16th September 2025
16th Sep 25
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
waiting
,
george
,
country-park
,
another-dog
