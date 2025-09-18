Previous
Parasola by pamknowler
225 / 365

Parasola

I spotted this tiny fungi on our walk this morning. Really tiny and surrounded by grass. I gave the grass a haircut so that I could get a clearer view for a photo. It does look like a minute parasol!
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
Very pretty, I like the ridges
September 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact