225 / 365
Parasola
I spotted this tiny fungi on our walk this morning. Really tiny and surrounded by grass. I gave the grass a haircut so that I could get a clearer view for a photo. It does look like a minute parasol!
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Tags
umbrella
,
fungi
,
tiny
,
parasola
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
Very pretty, I like the ridges
September 18th, 2025
