Previous
227 / 365
Garden wall
Last flush of flowers in my hanging baskets and pots on the garden wall. The geraniums, busy lizzies and begonias have been good this year. Sadly once the weather gets colder they will all fade and die.
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
0
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6170
photos
162
followers
110
following
62% complete
220
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
20th September 2025 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
geraniums
,
begonias
,
busy-lizzies
