Get off my head! by pamknowler
228 / 365

Get off my head!

I looked out onto the decking outside our lounge window and had to laugh when I spotted the robin on the owls head. He stayed there for a long time - I guess he felt safe.
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

Pam Knowler

I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details

Rosie Kind ace
Adorable little robin Fav. I hope you and Barbara are both keeping well
September 23rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
September 23rd, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Fun capture and title.
September 23rd, 2025  
