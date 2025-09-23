Sign up
Get off my head!
I looked out onto the decking outside our lounge window and had to laugh when I spotted the robin on the owls head. He stayed there for a long time - I guess he felt safe.
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
Pam Knowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
10
3
1
365 Year 13
iPhone 14 Pro Max
22nd September 2025 6:16pm
garden
owl
robin
decking
Rosie Kind
Adorable little robin Fav. I hope you and Barbara are both keeping well
September 23rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
Nice
September 23rd, 2025
Lou Ann
Fun capture and title.
September 23rd, 2025
