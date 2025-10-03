Previous
Sunny walk by pamknowler
Sunny walk

It has been torrential rain and very strong wind all day. This is a shot I took on Wednesday when the sun was shining and it was a beautiful warm day! It changes so quickly!
3rd October 2025

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
Pam Knowler
Elyse Klemchuk
This is beautiful!
October 3rd, 2025  
