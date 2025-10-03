Sign up
Previous
232 / 365
Sunny walk
It has been torrential rain and very strong wind all day. This is a shot I took on Wednesday when the sun was shining and it was a beautiful warm day! It changes so quickly!
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6176
photos
162
followers
110
following
63% complete
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
226
227
228
229
1673
230
231
232
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 13
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
30th September 2025 11:14am
sunshine
,
country-park
,
sywell
Elyse Klemchuk
This is beautiful!
October 3rd, 2025
