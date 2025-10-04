Previous
Reflections by pamknowler
233 / 365

Reflections

Today the country park was closed due to the gale force winds. The trees were whipping around and it didn’t look safe to walk through the woods. This is another shot from earlier in the week - no wind - so lovely reflections.
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Pam Knowler

Merrelyn ace
What a lovely spot, stay safe.
October 4th, 2025  
