Pheasant on the hedge by pamknowler
Pheasant on the hedge

I looked out of the dining room window and saw the pheasant walking on the top of the hedge. The fields snd roads are full of pheasants as they have released thousands of them ready for the pheasant shoot at the end of the month! Disgusting!
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I love pheasant, both alive and in a casserole!
October 7th, 2025  
