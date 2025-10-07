Sign up
Previous
235 / 365
Pheasant on the hedge
I looked out of the dining room window and saw the pheasant walking on the top of the hedge. The fields snd roads are full of pheasants as they have released thousands of them ready for the pheasant shoot at the end of the month! Disgusting!
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
1
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
6179
photos
162
followers
110
following
64% complete
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
229
1673
230
231
232
233
234
235
Tags
window
,
devon
,
hedge
,
pheasant
,
hugglepit
,
pheasant-shoot
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I love pheasant, both alive and in a casserole!
October 7th, 2025
