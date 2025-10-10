Previous
Only a mother could love that face! by pamknowler
236 / 365

Only a mother could love that face!

My niece Ruth with her Muscovy duck Pablo. He loves her but attacks everyone else. The perfect guard duck! 🤪 He is huge!
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Pam Knowler

Photo Details

Guard duck! That is hilarious!
October 10th, 2025  
