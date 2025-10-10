Sign up
236 / 365
Only a mother could love that face!
My niece Ruth with her Muscovy duck Pablo. He loves her but attacks everyone else. The perfect guard duck! 🤪 He is huge!
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
Pam Knowler
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
ruth
,
pablo
,
muscovy-duck
,
ugly-face
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Guard duck! That is hilarious!
October 10th, 2025
