Molly by pamknowler
Molly

Our darling Molly who will soon be 12 years old! She is growing so fast! Now at a lovely school in Barnstable where they teach life skills. She seems very happy. I wish we lived closer so that we could see the family more than twice a year.
Pam Knowler

carol white ace
A sweet capture of Molly
October 12th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Very nice picture
October 12th, 2025  
