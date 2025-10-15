Sign up
239 / 365
Goodbye Instow beach.
Last walk on Instow beach this morning. George is going to miss it and so will I. On our way home in the morning. Fingers crossed for a good journey! It’s been a lovely time in Devon - great to see the family.
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
home-tomorrow
,
instow-beach
,
last-walk
Gillian Brown
ace
Cute.
October 15th, 2025
