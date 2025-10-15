Previous
Goodbye Instow beach. by pamknowler
Goodbye Instow beach.

Last walk on Instow beach this morning. George is going to miss it and so will I. On our way home in the morning. Fingers crossed for a good journey! It’s been a lovely time in Devon - great to see the family.
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Pam Knowler

