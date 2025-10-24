Previous
Leafy walk by pamknowler
241 / 365

Leafy walk

A lovely sunny but chilly walk this morning at the country park. The winds of the last few days had brought down many of the leaves and we were walking on a carpet of leaves. Good to be out in the sunshine.
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
66% complete

