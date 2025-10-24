Sign up
Previous
241 / 365
Leafy walk
A lovely sunny but chilly walk this morning at the country park. The winds of the last few days had brought down many of the leaves and we were walking on a carpet of leaves. Good to be out in the sunshine.
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
Pam Knowler
