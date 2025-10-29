Previous
Droplets by pamknowler
Droplets

Raining this morning but there was a short break when we were able to get to the country park. I loved to see all the droplets on the grass - although I did get wet feet - wrong shoes! 🤪🤪🤪
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

